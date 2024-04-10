Air Liquide Enhances RNG Capacities with Two New Production Units

Air Liquide continues to expand its capacities in renewable natural gas (RNG) in the U.S. with the construction of two new production units. These units — one in Center Township, Pennsylvania, and another in Holland Township, Michigan — will treat waste sourced from dairy farms.

The units will produce biogas from manure feedstock in an anaerobic digester for a total production capacity of 74 GWh, and return the digested waste for the farms’ needs, promoting circular economy in waste management. Using Air Liquide’s proprietary gas separation membrane technology, the biogas will then be purified into RNG and injected into the natural gas grid.

Air Liquide has developed competencies throughout the entire biomethane value chain, starting with biogas production from waste, to its purification into biomethane to be injected into gas grids or compression/liquefaction, with storage and transportation to customers. Air Liquide currently has 26 biomethane operational production units worldwide for a yearly production capacity of about 1.8 TWh.

“With these two new biomethane production units, Air Liquide is reinforcing its presence in the U.S. RNG production market,” says Armelle Levieux, a member of Air Liquide’s Executive Committee and vice president of Innovation. “These investments in the U.S. are in line with the priorities of our strategic plan ADVANCE for 2025, which inseparably links growth and a sustainable future. Biomethane is part of the portfolio of solutions developed by Air Liquide to support the decarbonization of its customers in the industry and transport sectors.”

The Global Markets & Technologies World Business Unit delivers technological solutions to support the fast-moving markets of energy transition and deep tech, in order to contribute to Air Liquide’s sustainable growth. GM&T employs 2,600 people worldwide and generated a 2023 revenue of 858 million euros.