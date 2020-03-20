Agility Awarded CNG Fuel Storage Systems Order

Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order from an existing U.S.-based transit bus customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel storage systems.

The order represents an estimated total value of $10 million.

The North American CNG transit bus market continues to grow steadily, driven by the environmental benefits and operating cost savings of CNG. About 35% of new transit bus orders are powered by natural gas.

“CNG is one of the cleanest burning fuels available. We’re happy to deliver cleaner air to the city of Los Angeles, where these fleets operate”, says Seung Baik, president of Agility Fuel Solutions.

Deliveries of the fuel systems are expected to commence in July.

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers.

Photo: An Agility Fuel Solutions’ CNG powered bus