World Record Hydrogen-Powered Trip Taken in France

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., a fuel cell and hydrogen technology company, has contributed to the new world record for the longest distance ever covered by a hydrogen vehicle without refueling and an electric vehicle without recharging. The record was broken within the framework of a project conducted by ARM Engineering, a French research and development firm focused on providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the mobility market.

ARM Engineering recently developed renewable synthetic methanol called G-H3, which has, among other features, the ability to power both thermal and electric vehicles, with the latter being powered by a fuel cell. Choosing Advent’s methanol-based H3 5000 fuel cell unit as the power source for the electric Renault Zoe, ARM Engineering and its team of drivers managed to cover a total of 1,277.34 miles over 40 hours while driving at approximately 31 mph, setting the new world records for the longest distance for a hydrogen-powered or an electric vehicle on a single charge or fueling.

The project took place at the Albi circuit in France over the course of three days. As part of the demonstration, five drivers from ARM Engineering drove the modified Renault Zoe non-stop from early morning until midnight, surpassing the previously achieved world record of 845 miles.

The H3 5000 fuel cell unit offers advantages such as a long operating lifetime, low service and maintenance fees, robust functionality, and total cost of ownership.

“We are proud to participate in this unique project, and we would like to congratulate ARM Engineering for its well-deserved achievement,” states Dr. Emory De Castro, Advent’s chief technology officer. “This new world record represents a great example of how fuel cells can produce clean and uninterrupted power while replacing the need for conventional fuels. Undeniably, the global hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicle industry is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, and we at Advent Technologies very much look forward to continuing to be key enablers of this transition.”