ADS-TEC Sets Up First North American Fast-Charging Manufacturing Site

ADS-TEC Energy says it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location.

The company expects its new site to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the U.S.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey says. “The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market. We’re excited to add ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast charging stations to that list, serving the quickly growing electric vehicle market.”

“The City of Auburn is grateful for the trust that Thomas Speidel and his team have in our community, and we will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders adds. “The assembling and servicing of innovative equipment for the emerging electric charging infrastructure market right here in Auburn will create well-paying and clean high-tech jobs for Auburn residents.”

ADS-TEC’s ChargeBox and ChargePost systems can be installed quickly and easily – connected to the existing, limited-power electrical grid, without requiring any expansion of the network. The company’s latest ultra-fast charging solution, ChargePost, integrates two charging dispensers that combine power electronics, battery storage and air conditioning with up to two 75-inch displays in a compact “all-in-one” system. ChargePost is available currently in Europe and will soon be available in the U.S.

“We are very pleased to announce significant progress in the U.S.,” says Thomas Speidel, ADS-TEC Energy’s founder and CEO. “Having been listed on NASDAQ for less than a year, we already have a successful market presence in the Americas, and now are establishing a new location for sales, warehousing, service and assembly of our fast-charging systems in Auburn, supported by a strong economic environment driven by innovation and growth.”