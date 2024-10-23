ADS-TEC Energy, Paragon Mobility Team Up to Deploy EV Charging Stations

ADS-TEC Energy, a provider of battery-buffered fast-charging systems, has signed a partnership with Paragon Mobility in France. More than 206,000 new electric vehicles have been registered in France since the beginning of 2024, an important factor in the business growth of Paragon with France one of the key markets for EVs in Europe.

Headquartered in the technology park of Sophia Antipolis, France, Paragon delivers energy optimization infrastructure with EV charging as a key service offering. Besides designing, developing and deploying since 2021 its own line-up of battery-buffered modular containerized fast-charging solutions named “Pods,” the company is now expanding its offering with ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost.

With ChargePost, up to two vehicles can be quickly charged at the same time. It supports up to 300 or 150 kW when charging two vehicles simultaneously. ChargePost can also include two 75-inch LED displays for digital advertising to generate new revenue streams.

Paragon can use renewable or locally generated electricity to charge the ChargePost battery. Its 201-kWh battery storage unit supports bidirectional use to feed energy back into the grid when required. It can also boost or stabilize weak grid connections. Several ChargePost systems can be networked to form a virtual power plant, scaling storage capacity and marketing options. With this approach, electricity is stored when it is cheap or abundant for use when it is scarce or expensive.

ADS-TEC Energy’s solutions and services give Paragon the flexibility to support more than car charging. Paragon already uses ChargePost for charging electric buses, and other customers are using ChargeBox and ChargePost to charge trucks.

“With Paragon Mobility, we have a strong and competent partner at our side who will implement exciting and inspiring projects with our products in France and elsewhere,” says Henrik Langwald, senior vice president and head of Sales at ADS-TEC Energy.

“Paragon Mobility defines itself by delivering highly optimized, flexible high-quality charging infrastructure even in the most constrained sites,” adds Jean Lemaire, CEO of Paragon. “With these first signature deployments with ADS-TEC Energy in France, combining super charging with battery storage in low grid connection sites and intensive applications, we have started to write down a remarkable page in energy transition.”