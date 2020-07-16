ADOMANI Provides Palmdale with Zero-Emission Logistics Van

ADOMANI Inc., a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) and drivetrain solutions, has delivered a zero-emission logistics van to Palmdale, Calif.

Bound for service in the city’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) program, the van is the first of its kind for the city. ADOMANI says the vehicle represents a major victory for the cause of cleaner air in Palmdale and will result in dramatically lower operations and maintenance costs for the city.

“We are honored to be able to sell one of our all-electric vans to Palmdale. SAVES does an amazing job providing critical support services to its community, and we are thrilled to be chosen as SAVES’ vehicle partner of choice to help them take care of so many people in need at this critical time,” says Jim Reynolds, president and CEO of ADOMANI.

“We also applaud the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and their governing board for their clean air vision for the Antelope Valley, which will help many other worthy organizations and companies electrify their fleets for the betterment of their communities. We look forward to being the partner of choice to additional commercial, government and nonprofit customers throughout all of California and the U.S. market who are looking to electrify their fleets,” Reynolds adds.

Palmdale’s SAVES program was founded in 1983 and is dedicated to alleviating hunger among very low and extremely low-income working families, elderly and disabled individuals, and people without homes in the south Antelope Valley communities of Acton, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Llano, Palmdale and Pearblossom. As SAVES has continued to expand its services and rely on local food donations, the need for reliable, efficient transportation of food and supplies has become paramount. Until recently, SAVES’ vehicles consisted of a 1998 Chevrolet van and a 2003 Ford van, which are far from being environmentally friendly.

To assist with replacing these aging vehicles, Palmdale sought grant support for an all-electric van through the AVAQMD and was awarded a grant covering 91% of the vehicle cost. The grant also requires removing the two old vehicles from service. The new ADOMANI all-electric van will be used to pick up local food donations from a wide network of retail donors, including, but not limited to, Trader Joe’s, Albertsons and Target.

The AVAQMD recently awarded Palmdale’s SAVES Program approximately $114,000 to replace their older, high-mileage, gasoline-powered delivery van with a new zero-emission, all-electric van.

The ADOMANI logistics van is a purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicle with a range of 120 miles or more. The all-electric van is perfect for last-mile food and local deliveries as well as many other nonprofit, governmental and commercial applications. The optional barrier between the driver’s cab and cargo area makes it ideal to keep cargo separate from the driver and from any potential pathogens, such as COVID-19.

Photo: Palmdale’s first zero-emission logistics van