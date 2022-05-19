Additional $215 Million in Capital Enables Inspiration to Accelerate Fleet Electrification

Inspiration Mobility, a sustainable infrastructure platform dedicated to accelerating the electrification of transportation, has secured an additional $215 million of capital from new strategic partners Macquarie Asset Management and global infrastructure company Ferrovial S.A. joining existing lead investor ArcLight Capital Partners LLC. The new funding brings the total investable capital raised to date to $415 million, enabling the company to accelerate its work electrifying commercial fleets. The company also announced the appointment of two senior leaders to the management team.

“Now more than ever, fleets need a fully integrated partner to help ease their transition to electric. The combination of our team, our operating structure and available capital offers a single, integrated solution for fleets looking to overcome the costs and complexities of electrification,” says Josh Green, founder and CEO of Inspiration. “This new capital will enable us to accelerate the transition to clean, electric fleets that reduce costs for our customers while playing a major role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

In addition to closing on the new capital, Inspiration recently added two new leaders to its senior management team. Gary Gadsden joins as senior vice president and head of fleet sales. Gadsden holds more than 30 years’ experience in overall sales, with more than 20 specifically in fleet sales, financing and account management with GE Capital, Element Fleet Management and FedEx, including originating over $3 billion in lease volume across 15 unique clients (three of which were Fortune 10 companies), and signing fleets representing 250,000 vehicles and 500,000 service adds.

Gadsden will lead corporate fleet sales efforts at Inspiration operating company Inspiration Fleet, an EV-only fleet management company (eFMC) which finances electric vehicles (EV) and provides fleet management services for light-duty fleet businesses.

“We are excited to be investing in Inspiration and partnering with them in their mission to support corporate fleet operators in reducing their carbon footprint and lowering their operating costs,” comments Chris Leslie, global head of sustainability at Macquarie Asset Management. “This transaction underscores our commitment to seeking investment opportunities in the next phase of energy transition – beyond core renewables like wind and solar. To achieve our ambitious Net Zero goals, we must focus on the development of sustainable infrastructure like fleet electrification, energy storage and green hydrogen.”

Chris Getner joins as chief technology officer. A technologist and startup veteran, he brings more than 30 years’ experience in product development, technology management and innovation. A former aerospace engineer working at mission control for NASA, Getner has led teams at billion-dollar technology firms, business and tech consulting firms, and been CEO and CTO of several startups. Getner will be responsible for the delivery of unique, EV-native systems and applications for fleet customers that create actionable insight from vast amounts of disparate data. He’ll also focus on the development of technology solutions across Inspiration’s platform and operating companies.

“We increasingly see a massive opportunity for electric vehicles across all sectors of our business, from charging stations to electricity transmission networks and renewable energies,” states Andres Camacho, director of mobility at Ferrovial. “We believe Inspiration’s comprehensive approach to advance adoption of electric vehicles will accelerate the transition to an EV future and the decarbonization of transportation, both of which are a perfect fit with our commitment to sustainable mobility.”