ACE Parking Surpasses One Million Miles With Lightning eMotors 

Lightning eMotors, a provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, says ACE Parking’s San Diego Airport fleet of ZEV4 and ZEV5 shuttle buses have surpassed one million all-electric, zero-emission miles.

Lightning delivered 16 Class 4 ZEV4 and 8 Class 5 ZEV5 electric shuttle buses to ACE Parking in 2020. Since deployment, the fleet has transported more than 1.5 million passengers over one million miles and mitigated over 1,050 tons of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. The fleet is supported by Lightning Insights, Lightning’s EV-specific telematics service that monitors vehicle location, efficiency, charge status and more in real time.

The ZEV4 and ZEV5 zero-emission shuttle buses have averaged 41.1 and 34.4 MPGe respectively, over five times more efficient than comparable gasoline shuttles.

“Lightning has been a good partner for us, providing strong service and support throughout the deployment despite ongoing technology hurdles,” says Steve Burton, president of ACE Parking. “We’re very happy with the environmental benefits of our Lightning fleet, while our drivers and passengers enjoy the quiet, refined performance only an EV can deliver.”

Lightning is now delivering the third generation of their ZEV4 shuttle bus with additional benefits, such as the batteries fully contained between the frame rails, a redundant parking brake, push button shifting and more.