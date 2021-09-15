Accelerating U.S. Fleet Electrification with AlphaStruxure, The Mobility House

AlphaStruxure and The Mobility House are streamlining the development of electric fleets with clean energy microgrids plus intelligent charging systems. With North America projected to see nearly 15 million electric vehicles (EV) in fleets by 2040, transit and fleet operators now have the opportunity to further reduce carbon emissions and increase operational resilience by charging EVs with on-site renewable energy.

The Mobility House’s charging solution wrapped into AlphaStruxure’s Energy as a Service (EaaS) transportation electrification microgrid approach is already contracted for the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, one of the most large-scale fleet electrification projects underway in North America.

“As the trusted partner in energy transformation, AlphaStruxure collaborates with our clients to design fully customized and integrated energy solutions that meet current and future fleet operation requirements,” says Juan Macias, CEO of AlphaStruxure.

“AlphaStruxure combines the technical, financial and contractual capabilities of The Carlyle Group, Schneider Electric and select industry-leading technology partners like The Mobility House to deliver best-in-class, bespoke Energy as a Service solutions that accelerate the transition of fleets to ZEV,” Macias adds.

AlphaStruxure’s EaaS approach provides a solution for fleet operators to leverage distributed energy resources to create more sustainable, resilient and reliable energy infrastructure. The EaaS model allows fleet operators to take advantage of renewable energy with no upfront capital outlay, while The Mobility House provides an intelligent charge management interface between AlphaStruxure’s microgrids and the zero emissions vehicles.

“Together, we are reimagining the charging landscape for electric fleets, setting the foundation for a compelling industry offering that blends our EV energy management expertise with AlphaStruxure’s extensive technical and financial capabilities,” explains The Mobility House’s U.S. managing director, Gregor Hintler. “The Mobility House’s hardware-agnostic approach and open interface system allows us to integrate with a wide variety of innovative charging solutions like with AlphaStruxure, which has been an incredible partner to us for these past several years.”

The Mobility House’s Charging and Energy Management solution ChargePilot allows system operators to optimize charging for EV fleets of any size to ensure all vehicles remain readily available for scheduled routes. ChargePilot is deployed at over 500 sites around the globe, successfully managing some of the largest operating U.S. and Dutch electric transit fleets as well as the entire electric fleet of the Austrian Postal Service.