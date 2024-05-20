Accelera Showcases Its Next-Generation Hydrogen, Electric Vehicle Technology

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., is offering the next generation of several of its cutting-edge decarbonizing technologies, including new versions of its hydrogen fuel cell engines, a high-efficiency eAxle and its next-generation batteries.

“Accelera is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future, and I’m excited to celebrate the launch of our new zero-emissions fuel cell, eAxle and battery products,” says Amy Davis, president of Accelera. “Through constant innovation, real-world testing in the field, and collaboration with customers and partners to tailor solutions, we continue to improve our next-generation technologies, helping accelerate adoption and the shift to zero.”

The latest generation of Accelera’s fuel cell technology can be found in the newly launched FCE300 and FCE150 fuel cell engines. Both offer increased power density for larger systems, improved system efficiency and advanced durability. The modular architecture enables seamless configurations for a multitude of applications and layouts, while streamlining integration processes for on- and off-highway mobile and stationary applications.

Touting increased energy efficiency, the 14Xe is Accelera’s newest and most versatile eAxle. Available with a three-speed twin-countershaft or a two-speed planetary transmission, the 14Xe is designed to accommodate increased torque, power and battery voltage requirements. It also minimizes the need for wheel-end reductions, making it a more flexible option for customers.

For an enhanced electric drivetrain with an increased focus on functional safety and cybersecurity, the 14Xe is equipped with Accelera’s ELFA 3 V3.2, a high-power inverter. The 14Xe is best suited for heavy-duty 6×4 applications in a tandem configuration or as a single application for medium-duty and school bus applications.

Accelera’s BP104E is its newest and most flexible battery platform. This lithium iron phosphate (LFP) platform is highly modular and can adapt easily to different needs, providing superior life performance and fast charging capabilities.

With a rated energy capacity of 104 kWh and a maximum voltage of 830 volts, the BP104E is engineered to redefine energy storage standards. The next-gen LFP chemistry composition and cell-to-pack architecture also make it more energy-dense and cost-competitive. Volume production of this battery is planned for 2027 with locally manufactured cells in the U.S.