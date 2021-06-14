AC Transit Awards New Flyer Fuel Cell-Electric Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Order

NFI Group Inc. says the Alameda Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) has awarded NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. an order for 20 zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-electric 40-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2 heavy-duty transit buses.

The purchase was made through California’s State Cooperative Procurement, for which New Flyer was selected in 2019.

Based in Oakland, AC Transit is one of the largest bus-only systems in the U.S., serving Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area’s East Bay, delivering over 52 million rides annually.

Supported by Federal Transit Administration funds, the order follows AC Transit’s 2019 purchase of 10 hydrogen fuel cell-electric and five battery-electric buses from NFI and demonstrably advances AC Transit’s Clean Corridors Plan – a commitment to operate a 25% zero-emission fleet by 2023 – and ultimately its implementation of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Innovative Clean Transit Regulation that requires all California agencies to transition to zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

“Since 1980, NFI has delivered over 740 buses to AC Transit, and we are pleased to continue expanding zero-emission mobility in the greater San Francisco Bay Area through this follow-on order,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “AC Transit is focused on delivering the best in urban mobility for its riders, and we look forward to supporting AC Transit on its continued journey to a fully zero-emission fleet.”

NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure and workforce development. It also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

For more information on the VIC, click here.