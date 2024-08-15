ABM Receives NASPO ValuePoint Contract for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

ABM, a provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions and parking management, has been awarded a NASPO ValuePoint contract for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This contract authorizes ABM to offer its single-source EV charging infrastructure solutions to state and local government and educational entities nationwide more efficiently and cost-effectively.

“We’re honored to be awarded a NASPO ValuePoint contract that recognizes our growing position and leading technology in the evolving EV landscape,” says Mark Hawkinson, ABM’s president of Technical Solutions. “We believe our ability to now offer state and local government and educational institutions nationwide access to our single-source turnkey EV infrastructure solutions will help drive EV adoption rates while at the same time providing these governments and organizations cost-effectiveness, sustainability and reliability.”

With over 30,000 EV ports installed nationwide, ABM serves as a single-source solution provider for the eMobility, power resiliency and electrification sectors. The company is a strategic partner for facility operators across the U.S., including ecommerce, logistics, car rental fleets, auto dealers, retailers, airports, universities and municipalities. Its complete end-to-end services include plan design, equipment installation, cloud-based network connectivity, monitoring, maintenance, upgrades, and power storage and resiliency.

State and local governments, public entities including educational facilities, and some non-profit organizations can now leverage ABM’s expansive EV solutions portfolio via the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract to address the need for reliability and accessibility related to EV charging and infrastructure.

The NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program streamlines the procurement process for participating governmental agencies, ensuring they receive the highest quality products and services at the most competitive prices. This cooperative is highly regarded for its rigorous vendor selection process, focusing on quality, value and compliance with stringent security and data protection standards.