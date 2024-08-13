ABC Supply Adds Mack MD Electric as Its First Medium-Duty EV

Mack Trucks and Kriete Truck Centers, a commercial truck and equipment dealer with 10 locations across Wisconsin, recently delivered a Mack MD Electric vehicle — the first to operate in the state — to ABC Supply Co. Inc. during a handover event at the company’s National Fleet Center in Beloit, Wis. This is the first electric medium-duty vehicle in ABC Supply’s fleet.

“We are excited that ABC Supply chose the Mack MD Electric vehicle as the first medium-duty truck in its fleet,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “ABC Supply’s confidence in Mack to deliver the same reliability and performance it has come to expect from Mack’s diesel-powered trucks is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

ABC Supply is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products. The company chose to order an MD Electric vehicle to test the integration of electric trucks into its operations and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

“The addition of the new Mack MD Electric truck to our national fleet represents our commitment to exploring innovative technologies,” says Mike Boggs, vice president of branch operations at ABC Supply. “Whatever the future holds for building materials distribution, ABC Supply will continue investing as a leader in the industry.”

The MD Electric was chosen by ABC Supply as its first electric vehicle because of the company’s long-standing relationship with Mack and Kriete Truck Centers, which will service and support the vehicle.

This truck will be tested in multiple locations throughout ABC Supply’s branch network across North America. It will be tested in transporting roofing and other building supply materials. The vehicle will be charged at various branch locations where it will be stationed.

“ABC has a long-standing relationship with Kriete Truck Centers, who were instrumental in delivering the vehicle,” adds Boggs. “Their deep understanding of our fundamental needs, combined with their commitment to excellence ensure that the vehicle met all of our precise specifications and requirements.”

“We at Kriete are sincerely grateful for our long-standing partnership with Mack Trucks and ABC Supply, and the delivery of this Mack MD Electric exemplifies the remarkable achievements possible when a customer, dealer and manufacturer work so closely together,” says David Kriete, president and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers. “We look forward to continuing to support them not just with this truck, but all of their transportation needs.”

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

Produced at the Mack Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in Salem, Virginia, the MD Electric can be configured as a Class 6 or Class 7 vehicle. The Class 6 model has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The MD Electric features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous 260-horsepower motor powered by nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) oxide lithium-ion batteries, rated at 240 kWh.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Like the diesel-powered Mack MD Series, Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem highway model as a basis for the MD Electric grille and hood design. The MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack certified electric vehicle dealers.

This truck will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations. The MD6 model does not require a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.