ABB Supplies Volvo LIGHTS Project with High-Voltage Chargers

ABB, a company that specializes in industrial technology and electrification, says it will be supplying high voltage-capable chargers for the Volvo LIGHTS project.

ABB’s charging systems can charge any electric vehicle (EV) battery at up to 920 V DC, enabling faster charge times and greater commercial fleet utilization for this project.

The Volvo LIGHTS project is a partnership among the Volvo Group, Volvo Trucks and Greenlots along with several more industries and stakeholders in transportation and electrical charging infrastructure. The project aims to demonstrate the ability of battery electric vehicles to optimize freight and warehouse efficiencies, reduce emissions and improve air quality. Volvo Trucks introduced its all-electric Volvo VNR regional distribution demonstrators in February as part of the Volvo LIGHTS Innovation Showcase held in California, with commercial production to begin later in the year.

“This project is unique in the sense of its scope, and that it takes into account the entire system from charging stations to yard haulers to solar panels to workforce development to heavy-duty trucks,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“The Volvo LIGHTS project embodies collaboration among innovators like ABB with electrification domain expertise from the charger to the grid,” he adds.

As a technology supplier for the project, ABB will provide its high-voltage charging technology including the Terra 54HV (50 kW, CCS) and the HVC 150 Depot Box (150 kW, CCS). All ABB charging systems are equipped with connectivity for remote monitoring, diagnostics and upgrades. ABB enables OCPP and Autocharge open protocol network integrations that deliver fleets smarter charging as well as authentication modes and asset security. These connectivity features seamlessly integrate with Greenlots SKY Platform.

ABB launched its first DC charger in 2010, the world’s first nationwide DC charging network in 2012, the first electric bus charger in Europe in 2016 and the first public 350 kW high power charger in the Americas. ABB has currently sold more than 13,000 DC fast chargers across more than 80 countries worldwide.

Photo: Volvo’s Class 8 battery-electric project truck