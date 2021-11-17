ABB Orders Alkaline Hydrogen Fuel Cell System from AFC Energy

AFC Energy, a provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, has announced that ABB B.V. has placed its first order for the high energy dense “S” Series hydrogen fuel cell system. The order is worth £4 million, with the zero-emission power generator system scheduled for delivery ahead of schedule in early 2023.

ABB will use the first 200kW “S” Series system, which can be fueled with either hydrogen or ammonia, for high-power EV charging. The collaboration with AFC Energy is designed to enable ABB to provide high-power EV charging to its customers in regions where grid connectivity is absent or constrained.

Over the summer, the companies delivered a fully integrated charging system at ABB’s facility in Estonia when AFC Energy’s “L” Series fuel cell technology was successfully operated in conjunction with ABB’s energy storage and EV charging technology.

The “S” Series generator will use AFC Energy’s new anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology to demonstrate energy density from a fuel cell. The “S” Series will be housed in a container approximating the size of a 10-foot shipping container.

“With the accelerating transition to electric vehicles there is an increasingly urgent need for additional fast charging capability and particularly in cost effective areas that are not connected to the grid or where the grid is constrained,” says Frank Muehlon, president of ABB’s E-mobility Division. “We believe AFC Energy’s zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell system to be part of the solution that will allow us to make EVs accessible to everyone.”

The 200kW “S” Series is also suitable for other uses where ABB and AFC Energy are collaborating, such as in data centers, shipping and off-grid power markets. “We are delighted to receive our first “S” Series fuel cell system order from ABB and look forward to delivering a 200kW charging system in early 2023,” states Adam Bond, CEO at AFC Energy. “AFC Energy is committed to supporting ABB in delivering sustainable e-Mobility infrastructure to the world’s growing fleet of electric vehicles.”