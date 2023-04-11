ABB Electric Vehicle DC Fast Chargers Earn ENERGY STAR Certification

ABB E-mobility says it has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for DC fast chargers that range from 20 kW up to 180 kW, including chargers that meet the National Electric Infrastructure Program (NEVI) requirements.

This listing assures EV infrastructure site owners and operators that their charging equipment will meet ENERGY STAR program requirements – from public to fleet charging needs – in a wide range of power options.

Additionally, ABB E-mobility’s ENERGY STAR certified chargers can comply with the Federal Highway Administration’s Buy America Act rules, making them suitable for state and federal EV charging programs that value domestic manufacturing and energy efficiency.

ENERGY STAR-certified DC fast chargers support high standards for charging efficiency and standby energy losses, provide energy savings, meet safety requirements, and use Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) for network communications, the company says. DC fast chargers that have earned ENERGY STAR certification can support up to 1.5 MWh/year in energy savings, averaging over $1,650 in cost savings during the lifetime of the charging station. All EV charging systems that earn the ENERGY STAR label are tested for safety by a nationally recognized testing laboratory and those tests are third party verified.

“We are excited to see the Terra DC Wallbox and Terra 184 products on the ENERGY STAR list,” says Ann Bailey, program manager, ENERGY STAR Products. “As an industry leader, ABB E-mobility is providing new opportunities to advance energy efficient EV charging nationwide by increasing the availability of certified products for our partners, including states, utilities and the federal government.”

ABB Terra chargers covered by the ENERGY STAR certification include the “all in one” Terra 184, which provides up to 180 kW of power in a compact footprint and can deliver 400 A of high current for faster charging times across more vehicles. Additionally, the Terra DC Wallbox, rated up to 24 kW, meets the needs of lower power DC charging where charging presents load challenges in a facility.