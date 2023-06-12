ABB E-mobility Rolls Out AC, DC EV Charging Products for North America

ABB E-mobility, an EV charging infrastructure company, has debuted new AC and DC charging solutions in North America: the Terra 360, Terra AC Wallbox 40/80A, and HVC360 power cabinet.

The Terra 360 all-in-one charger delivers up to 360 kW of power for a full charge in less than 15 minutes. The UL-certified product is equipped with CCS-1 in a dual-outlet configuration that can charge two vehicles simultaneously. In addition to providing a superior public charging experience, the Terra 360 can also serve commercial fleet needs where an all-in-one footprint and power-sharing strategies are optimal.

Additionally, with growing adoption of EVs in fleets, the new HVC360 power cabinet enables site design flexibility by charging up to four buses or trucks at the same time. The HVC360 can be installed back-to-back, side-to-side, or along a wall, allowing charging dispensers to be set as far as 100 meters from the HVC360 power cabinet itself.

Dynamic charging capability allows the HVC360 to allocate differing levels of power to each charging dispenser based on the number of vehicles plugged in or their charging requirements. With the ability to integrate multiple dispenser types on a single cabinet, from CCS to pantograph, it enables fleet operators to mix and match the ideal charging configuration for their needs.

The high-output Terra AC Wallbox 40/80A can be configured to provide from 9.6 kW to 19.2 kW of output power, making it ideal for light- and medium- duty commercial vehicles that have larger batteries. This UL-rated and Energy Star-certified AC charger is equipped with a J1772 Type 1 connector for universal EV charging, and CTEP certification for the screen display version supports revenue-grade metering. The charger also features multiple internet connectivity and authentication options, including OCPP 1.6J, and has dedicated apps for fast commissioning as well as managing charging sessions and usage.

ABB E-mobility support these chargers with service and maintenance offerings that include connectivity for remote services and technical and field service operations for high charger uptime and reliability.