ABB E-mobility EV Chargers Receive NTEP1, CTEP2 Certifications

ABB E-mobility says it is the first manufacturer to earn both NTEP1 and CTEP2 certifications for DC electric vehicle fast chargers, tested in laboratory conditions for compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Handbook 44 (HB 44).

Additionally, the California Division of Measurement Standards oversees the CTEP certification program for chargers operating within the state with similar compliance requirements.

These certifications cover the company’s Terra 124 and Terra 184 chargers, designed to support public charging operations for both light-duty vehicles and fleets in the United States.

Under the CTEP and NTEP programs, chargers engaged in the sale of electricity to EVs must show the amount of electricity dispensed, the unit price, and the total price. ABB E-Mobility’s DC fast chargers, including its Build America, Buy America compliant chargers made in its Columbia, S.C., facility can meet the metering requirements defined by these programs. Additionally, the Terra 184 enables NEVI charging programs to meet hardware standards, connectivity demands, and services that support 97% uptime requirements.

Production began early this year, and Terra 184 DC fast chargers produced in South Carolina have already been installed along American highways.

In addition to these industry-first DC fast charging certifications, ABB E-mobility has also obtained CTEP certification for its Terra AC Wallbox in 40 A and 80 A configurations, which are ideal for commercial and fleet applications.