A-1 Alternative Fuel, Ideanomics Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Buses

Ideanomics’ U.S. Hybrid subsidiary has joined a consortium led by A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems, an on-vehicle alternative fuel storage and delivery solutions company, to develop hydrogen fuel cell electric shuttle buses. Supported by funding from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and SoCalGas, consortium partners will develop a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric bus built on the Ford E-450 chassis and a low-floor bus built on the Ford F-53 chassis.

“U.S. Hybrid is the go-to partner for customers who want the best zero-emission specialty vehicles – whether it’s a new build or a retrofit,” says Robin Mackie, president of Ideanomics Mobility. “Over the past two years, U.S. Hybrid’s EV propulsion system and fuel cells have been installed in street sweepers, buses, and port drayage vehicles. I am excited to see U.S. Hybrid partnering with A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems and other consortium members to help California’s bus fleet become zero emission faster.”

The paratransit buses will be developed in the United States at facilities in Wisconsin and Indiana. US Hybrid will provide the fuel cell and the EV propulsion system. A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems will provide the on-vehicle hydrogen fuel storage and delivery systems. A-1’s fuel systems will be equipped with Luxfer Gas Cylinders Type-3 hydrogen tanks made with modern materials rated and suited for use at 120 degrees Celsius. The buses will be ALTOONA tested as well as EPA and CARB certified.

Once complete, the two hydrogen-powered buses will enter service for a 12-month demonstration period operated by a California public transit authority. Once the demonstration is complete, the buses will be commercially available for purchase from A-1 Alternative Fuel System’s nationwide bus dealer network in the second half of 2023.

“For the past 30 years, A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems has been at the forefront of advancing the adoption of emerging clean transportation technology,” states Kevin Gilio, vice president of sales at A-1. “With support from South Coast AQMD and SoCalGas, we are accelerating the deployment of hydrogen technology in the transportation sector. Together with U.S. Hybrid and others in the consortium, we will introduce extended-range zero-emission shuttle bus solutions for the transit industry. These buses will directly address the growing concerns of operators looking to reduce emissions but are struggling with range limitations.”