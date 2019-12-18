50 Thomas Built Electric Buses to Be Deployed in VA

Thomas Built Buses Inc. has been selected as the provider of all 50 electric school buses allocated for the initial phase of Dominion Energy’s electric school bus replacement program in Virginia – the largest such program in the U.S.

TBB’s all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley is powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology and configured with 220 kWh of total energy capacity, a two-speed transmission and a TBB-estimated operating range of up to 134 miles.

The company says it is the only school bus manufacturer to offer DC fast charging architecture as standard equipment. Jouley can charge in about three hours with the Proterra 60kW DC fast charging system and can supply power back to the power grid using vehicle to grid technology.

TBB offers electrical infrastructure project management and a comprehensive turnkey solution for EV integration. Known as the Electric Bus Authority Program, the company works one-on-one with customers through the entire EV planning and implementation process.

“We believe electric school buses to be the future of pupil transportation,” says Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “They offer quieter operation, lower operating costs and zero emissions, to the benefit of students, parents, school districts and local communities.”

“Electric school buses remain one of the best applications for electric vehicle technology,” adds Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. “The all-electric Jouley incorporates Proterra’s highest standards of battery safety and validation, along with industry-leading onboard energy storage for electric school bus fleets.”