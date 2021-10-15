EO Charging, a provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets, has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Vans to provide customers with electric vehicle chargers, charge point management software, and ongoing support and maintenance.

Anyone purchasing an electric van bearing the three-pointed star can benefit from the new partnership. For retail customers whose vehicle batteries will be charged at home, the EO charge point will be supplied and installed free of charge. Fleets and small businesses ordering vehicles for operation from one or more depots can also purchase EO chargers from Mercedes-Benz and its official UK Retail network at attractive rates.

Key to Mercedes-Benz Vans’ decision to engage in the new partnership was the service and maintenance package that EO provides to customers through the installation and life of the charger. EO recently executed a program covering several thousand AC chargers at more than 50 sites across six countries for one of its clients. As part of the charging program, EO resolved any Europe-wide on-site or remote issue in an average time of under three hours.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK will be delivering 168 eSprinters to the British business unit of parcel service provider Hermes, while other fleet operators now running its electric models include the likes of Amazon, Clancy, Co-op, DPD and Royal Mail.

“Making the switch to an electric vehicle can be daunting for businesses and the everyday EV driver,” comments Charlie Jardine, CEO and founder of EO. “Too often do drivers leave a dealership without having received any education on how charging works – we want to put a stop to this in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans. “The partnership is testament to the reliability and success we’ve already achieved having worked indirectly with Mercedes-Benz Vans and is another significant step on our roadmap to becoming the global leader in charging electric car, van, truck and bus fleets.”

The manufacturer’s strategic agreement with EO reflects its Ambition 2039 climate-neutral mobility goal and commitment to assist operators in making the transition from diesel- to battery-powered vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz Vans range includes fully electric eSprinter and eVito variants, while the first right-hand drive eCitans are set to arrive in the UK roads towards the end of next year. All produce zero tailpipe emissions.