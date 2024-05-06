4 Gen Logistics Deploys 41 Volvo VNR Electric Trucks

Volvo Trucks North America customer 4 Gen Logistics, a family-owned drayage company in Southern California, has deployed 41 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to haul freight throughout the Inland Empire and between the Port of Long Beach and distribution warehouses in the region.

The company decided to scale its zero-emission fleet after gaining experience with battery electric trucks by using a Volvo VNR Electric truck that was deployed as part of the Volvo LIGHTS project in 2022. Volvo Financial Services provided funding support for 4 Gen Logistics’ scaled Volvo VNR Electric fleet.

“We commend the Duncan family for their dedication to sustainable transportation solutions,” says Jared Ruiz, regional vice president — West, Volvo Trucks North America. “With over half of their fleet already converted to battery electric, they’re setting a remarkable standard for environmental responsibility which is particularly important for the disadvantaged communities in which they operate. We’re excited to collaborate with our dealer partner, TEC Equipment, to support the 4 Gen Logistics team in optimizing the benefits of their Volvo VNR Electric trucks.”

With two driver shifts daily, 4 Gen Logistics’ Volvo VNR Electric fleet logs up to 240 miles per shift. The six-battery package configuration Volvo VNR Electric has a range of up to 275 miles and can achieve an 80% charge in about 90 minutes. Additionally, the truck’s ultra-quiet operation, uninterrupted torque and smooth acceleration contribute to a comfortable driving experience.

“We have more than 15,000 miles on our first Volvo VNR Electric that was deployed in 2022,” says David Duncan, the owner of 4 Gen Logistics. “Driver feedback has been extremely positive and played a crucial role in our decision to invest in additional Volvo VNR Electric trucks to support our commitment to operating a 100% zero-tailpipe emission fleet by 2025. Drivers are adapting quickly to the battery electric trucks and improving their range each week as they learn to use the regenerative braking.”

TEC Equipment’s Fontana and La Mirada dealership sales teams assisted 4 Gen Logistics in evaluating funding options and determining the ideal configuration of the Volvo VNR Electric truck to meet the needs of their daily operations. The dealerships have also led driver training to help 4 Gen Logistics’ drivers understand how to maximize range with the regenerative braking. The dealerships will help 4 Gen Logistics maximize uptime for their Volvo VNR Electric trucks as part of the Volvo Gold Contract, a premier service offering for the Volvo VNR Electric model that provides a turn-key solution to provide customers with operational peace of mind with electric vehicles.

To charge its growing battery electric fleet, 4 Gen Logistics used its property in the Port of Long Beach area to build and operate charging infrastructure for its heavy-duty fleet. Once fully built and energized, the site will include 60 350-kW charging stations. 4 Gen Logistics is adding 30 additional 350-kW charging stations at its Rialto facility to support its fleet.

In addition, 4 Gen Logistics received funding support from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) for the purchase of the Volvo VNR Electric trucks.