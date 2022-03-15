WPUR, ALYI On Target with Launch of Off-Grid EV Charging Technology

WaterPure International Inc. with Alternet Systems Inc. are working on launching an off-grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution is proceeding on track and the previously announced pilot is expected to go live in June of this year. The technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout.

WPUR’s off-grid EV charging solution is expected to be featured in conjunction with ALYI’s EV racing initiative. ALYI has worked closely with a Kenyan race event business named East African Grand Prix (EAGP). EAGP has a provisional license with Formula E intended to bring a annual Formula E race event to Kenya.

EV ecosystem partners include WPUR adding sustainable EV charging solutions, Priority Aviation Inc. bringing EV market expansion opportunity and iQSTEL Inc. contributing vital EV technologies.

Image: Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash