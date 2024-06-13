Volvo Trucks Lands First Order of New VNLs from Legend Transportation

Volvo Trucks North America customer Legend Transportation has secured the first order of 50 all-new Volvo VNL trucks. Legend worked with TEC Equipment to order 50 VNL 860s, Volvo Trucks’ flagship sleeper with top-of-the-line features that will be manufactured at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Assembly Operations (NRV) in Dublin, Virginia. Volvo Trucks introduced the all-new Volvo VNL in January 2024, opened order books in April and will start production in summer 2024, with customer deliveries beginning later this year.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is setting the new industry standard, and we are extremely excited that a top customer has placed such a significant order as soon as the order books opened,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Legend’s early adoption is a testament to the immense customer value offered by the all-new Volvo VNL and what it will mean for safety, fuel efficiency, connectivity and driver productivity.”

Legend was founded by Baveljit “Sunny” Samara, who began his career almost 25 years ago as an owner-operator with one truck. Samara, who started driving at the age of 22, understands the importance of the customizable driver-focused features in the new Volvo VNL that minimize fatigue and enhance the overall driving experience. Safety features and systems in the all-new Volvo VNL provide drivers with protection and peace of mind, ensuring a safer driving experience in all conditions.

Legend was particularly interested in the advanced active safety features in the Volvo VNL that were designed to mitigate both forward and side collisions. The proprietary Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) package, standard across all VNL models, features forward collision avoidance technology to assist drivers in maintaining safe speeds and distances and offers adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe following distance.

A new forward pedestrian detection feature is also part of the standard VADA package and alerts the driver to pedestrians or bicyclists in their path. Legend added the VADA Plus option, which includes short-range detection that senses pedestrians and bicyclists that may appear in blind spots immediately on either side of the truck and trailer. It can also activate frontal automatic emergency braking when objects are directly in the path of travel.

While rising insurance costs have impacted operational expenses for fleet operators, the safety innovations in the Volvo VNL help protect drivers and those around the trucks, reducing risks of collisions. This is part of Volvo Trucks’ “Toward Zero” vision where the goal is a future where there are zero accidents involving a Volvo truck.

“The all-new Volvo VNL will play a big part in our sustainability and overall business goals,” says Samara. “Fuel economy is paramount, as are the other areas where the all-new Volvo VNL adds tremendous customer value. The new Volvo VNL will help us attract top talent and provide a big boost in our effort to recruit and retain drivers, which remains a significant industry challenge. The improved technology and amenities will make our drivers more productive, comfortable and the job more enjoyable.”

Volvo Trucks has transformed the spec’ing process for the Volvo VNL series by introducing packaging options for interior and exterior, powertrain, technology, amenities and safety. The approach simplifies and optimizes the configuration and ordering process for customers, allowing Volvo Trucks to pass along added value and cost savings to the customer over traditional ala carte spec’ing.

TEC Equipment provided guidance to Legend in selecting the optimal configuration for the Volvo VNLs. To explore features and trim levels interactively, Volvo Trucks has developed a state-of-the-art online Volvo VNL configurator. The configurator tool provides detailed information on the features and benefits of each trim level and cab option, as well as a 360-degree view of the truck interior and exterior. This allows fleets to customize the optimal truck for their operations.