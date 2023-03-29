Viatec Launches Fleet Electrification Solution

Viatec has recently unveiled its SmartPX, a plug-in electric alternative to gasoline or diesel generators. This system utilizes an electric powertrain that drives a rotary generator to produce pure sine-wave 120 VAC to 240 VAC power.

It is an ideal solution for running equipment on vocational fleets, creating a safe and quiet worksite for operators while achieving ESG goals.

SmartPX was piloted on Utilimaster’s step vans for Duke Energy, who collaborated with Viatec to develop its Smart family of products designed to meet fleet-level emissions goals. SmartPX is installed on Duke’s utility step vans to supply power to an array of tools and equipment, including a rooftop HVAC unit, a 4 hp trash pump (used for clearing water and debris), multiple 120V outlets, an external 240V outlet for heavier equipment, and 12V power to maintain vehicle batteries.

SmartPX is designed to keep operators comfortable on the jobsite. It recharges overnight with a standard 120V outlet or Level II EV charger at an operations center or residential location.

“Viatec’s launch of SmartPX to complement SmartPTO is a major milestone in electrification for work. These technologies allow fleet managers to reach emissions goals without compromising performance,” says Mark Ferri, Viatec’s president and CEO.

Viatec has worked with utility providers and truck manufacturers to produce systems that fast-track fleet electrification. SmartPX is the newest addition to the Smart family of products that includes SmartPTO, a plug-in ePTO solution for bucket trucks, and more. It saves on fuel costs, eliminates emissions and noise from worksites, and reduces maintenance costs while supplying clean hydraulic power for vocational vehicles.