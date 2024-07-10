Tobler and Sons Becomes First Canadian Customer to Order New Volvo VNL Truck

Tobler and Sons Inc., a family-owned logistics company, is the first customer in Canada to order the all-new Volvo VNL truck. The logistics fleet of exclusively Volvo trucks will add two VNL 860s with the Edge Black interior and exterior trim. Tobler and Sons recently participated in immersive customer events at the Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley (NRV) assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia, which has been expanded with a new $400 million factory dedicated to building the Volvo VNL.

Volvo Trucks is hosting customer events throughout the summer, providing a hands-on opportunity to experience the Volvo VNL and explore the packaging options and trim levels. Production of the Volvo VNL will start this summer, with deliveries beginning later in 2024.

“These events at NRV have given us a fantastic opportunity to engage with our customers and witness their excitement about the all-new Volvo VNL,” says Matthew Blackman, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “Tobler and Sons has been a loyal Volvo Trucks customer for many years, and I’m thrilled to see their trucks come off the assembly line with distinctive Edge Black trim. Their new trucks will stand out on the road with their sleek aerodynamic cabs and gloss-black accents and finish, making a striking addition to their Volvo fleet.”

Tobler and Sons added the first Volvo truck to its fleet in 1999 and now operates a fleet of 50 trucks, including owner-operators who primarily haul mulch, hay, straw, sawdust and shavings. The Volvo VNL will provide a 10% increase in fuel efficiency and has been designed to simplify and expedite the service process to maximize uptime.

“I have been a lifelong Volvo Trucks customer, so I’m very familiar with the performance and efficiency of the platform,” says Martin “Marty” Tobler, owner of Tobler and Sons. “I love the streamlined look of the all-new Volvo VNL and knew that I wanted to be the first fleet in Canada to purchase one. It is an exciting opportunity to come to the plant where my trucks will be assembled, meet the team that designed all the new features and learn how to maximize the benefits of the new trucks.”

With the launch of the Volvo VNL, Volvo Trucks introduced a new spec’ing process, offering packaging options for interior and exterior trim levels, powertrain, technology, amenities and safety. This consultative approach to configuring and ordering streamlines and enhances the configuration and ordering process, enabling Volvo Trucks to deliver added value and cost savings.

Sheehan’s Truck Center, based in Burlington, Ontario, joined Tobler and Sons at the NRV event and provided comprehensive guidance throughout the process of selecting the optimal configuration for the Volvo VNLs.

To explore the Volvo VNL features and trim levels interactively, Volvo Trucks has developed a state-of-the-art online Volvo VNL configurator. This tool provides detailed information on the features and benefits of each trim level and cab option, as well as a 360-degree view of the truck interior and exterior, allowing fleets to customize the optimal truck for their operations.