mPhase Picks Angelia Hrytsyshyn as New Chief Financial Officer

mPhase Technologies Inc., a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, has appointed Angelia Hrytsyshyn as CFO, effective November 22, 2021. Hrytsyshyn will oversee the global financial operations for the company, including accounting, treasury, business planning, SEC Reporting, tax and treasury functions.

With over 17 years of experience in six distinct financial and accounting roles, Hrytsyshyn brings a diverse background that complements multiple segments within the mPhase business. In addition to her recent CFO experience, she previously served as treasurer of American Trading and Production Corporation/Atapco Properties.

“Hiring a CFO has been a top priority for a while, so we are pleased to have Angelia join us at such an important point in our growth trajectory,” says mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “She not only has real estate experience in the states where we intend to have a strong initial presence, but she also worked for a key U.S. utility, in a space where we are looking to partner around the U.S. With such a strong background across multiple industries and corporate disciplines, we expect Angelia will have an immediate impact on our efforts to accelerate our initiatives in the EV space.”

Prior to senior positions in the real estate field, Hrytsyshyn held various financial roles at Constellation (a subsidiary of Exelon). At Constellation, her functions included managing multiple operational and financial risk-based audits; associate accountable for the planning and control of a $1.5 billion Capital Project Plan; and associate responsible for planning, coordinating and developing the five-year business plan, budgets and LRP, and facilitation of the annual strategy review.

Other prior experience included the role of senior associate of SEC external reporting for PHH Corp. and senior associate for SEC audits for PWC.

“When I examined the key elements of the mPhase strategy, I recognized a complementary set of challenges and opportunities that matched my experience, particularly in the areas of real-estate and energy,” states Hrytsyshyn. “The opportunity to join a company with this kind of growth potential at a point when I can have a meaningful impact is very appealing.”