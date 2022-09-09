John Thomas Leads Operations for Autel Energy as COO

Autel Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy solutions provider, has appointed John Thomas to lead its newly created North American business unit as COO. He will oversee sales, marketing, manufacturing and strategy at Autel Energy and report to Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S.A.

“John is the right person to lead Autel Energy through our dynamic growth,” says Hung. “We are aggressively investing in people and products, positioning ourselves as a leading global player in the electric vehicle and energy space. Together, John and I will pursue the North American market, creating partnerships, growing initiatives and brand expansion, and maintaining and building on the strengths and culture of our core business.”

Thomas brings over 30 years of automotive, government relations and transportation expertise, including more than five years of leadership in the EV space. He previously served as president and CEO of Webasto Charging Systems Inc., leading the organization’s transition from its core business as a Tier I automotive parts supplier to the EV charging space.

“As the nation pivots toward renewable energy solutions, Autel Energy is poised to help the transition through disruptive technology that benefits our team, our customers and the planet,” states Thomas. “As Autel Energy embarks on its journey to becoming a powerhouse in the North American market, I am confident that my experience, combined with Autel Energy’s products and value proposition, will drive the company into a leading position in the EV market during this pivotal moment.”