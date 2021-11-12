Electric Last Mile Chooses Thomas Dono, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS), an electric and intelligent mobility solutions provider for commercial vehicle customers, has named Thomas M. Dono, Jr. as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

“Tom brings more than 20 years of experience across the automotive and technology industries, and deep expertise in ESG, SEC reporting, enterprise risk management and commercial and international law,” says James Taylor, CEO of ELMS. “The addition of Tom is yet another key executive who will be integral to continuing ELMS’ focus to redefine the future of urban mobility.”

Most recently, Dono served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Stoneridge, a publicly traded manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. He was previously executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Metaldyne Performance Group, a publicly traded producer of powertrain and suspension components for light, commercial and industrial vehicles.