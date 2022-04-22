Coast Mountain Bus Wins NGVAmerica Recognition for RNG Transit Use

Randy Helmer, vice president of maintenance for Coast Mountain Bus Co. (CMBC), was presented with Natural Gas Vehicles for America’s (NGVAmerica) Natural Gas Transit Fleet Program of the Year Achievement Award for 2021 by NGVAmerica Chairman Jim Arthurs of Westport Fuel Systems and Iain Johnstone, Canada region manager of Clean Energy Fuels. CMBC operates the largest fleet of natural gas buses in Canada.

Twelve such awards were announced in November 2021 at NGVAmerica’s 2021 Industry Summit and Annual Meeting for their contributions toward the advancement of natural gas as a transportation fuel. These annual awards are open to nominees from all NGV stakeholder segments across the United States and Canada.

“We are genuinely proud to recognize CMBC for the work that it does and the communities that it serves,” says Arthurs. “Because of its contributions, CMBC is moving to make our communities healthier with fewer emissions through the increased use of renewable natural gas as a transportation fuel.”

TransLink, along with CMBC, which operates and maintains over 95% of bus service for the Metro Vancouver region, have been in natural gas transit bus operations for over 25 years. CMBC was among the first transit agencies in North America to operate a fleet of Detroit Diesel buses converted to natural gas power. The agency today operates second- and third-generation natural gas buses out of its Port Coquitlam, Surrey and New Westminster facilities, cutting its overall criteria pollutant emissions by 90% and demonstrating how natural gas buses are a cost-effective, operationally and environmentally effective alternative to diesel and diesel electric hybrid buses.

Now operating the largest fleet of natural gas buses in Canada, CMBC is in the process of transitioning its fuel source to renewable natural gas (RNG), or biomethane.

CMBC was nominated for this award by its fueling partner, Clean Energy Fuels. Its ongoing investment in RNG-fueled buses is supported by British Columbia’s recently established Low Carbon Fuel Standard program. Vancouver-based Westport Fuel Systems and California-based Clean Energy Fuels are long-time members of NGVAmerica, a national trade association of sustainability solutionists and experts in the clean transportation field.