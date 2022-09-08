Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations at UBS Asset Management Properties

Blink Charging Co. and UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business have signed a mutual service agreement for the deployment of Blink charging stations and related services to UBS-owned properties throughout the United States. This agreement allows UBS to select from Blink’s flexible business models to support the unique needs of each facility. As stations are deployed, UBS tenants will have access to the latest EV charging technology.

“We are pleased to provide UBS with access to the broad range of Blink products, services and innovative solutions,” states Michael D. Farkas, chairman and CEO of Blink. “The Blink network of EV chargers will provide industry-leading charging solutions for tenants at multifamily locations as they continue to build a greener future while enhancing their business operations.”

“We continue to work towards lowering our emissions at our properties and delivering value to tenants and investors through the implementation of EV charging stations,” says Vasilios Diakogeorgiou, head of strategic initiatives at UBS Asset Management. “We look forward to working with Blink to provide our multifamily tenants with EV chargers.”

Blink offers a full range of EV stations deployment configurations, including single and multiple cord pedestals, individual and paired wall-mount chargers, DC fast chargers, and even single-family residential charging stations. In addition, Blink offers its proprietary Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates Blink EV chargers and their charging data. The Blink Network provides hosts remote monitoring and management, payment processing, and provides EV drivers with vital EV charger information.