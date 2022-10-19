Allison Transmission Promotes Jackie Bolles to Executive Director

Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, has named Jackie Bolles as executive director of treasury and investor relations.

In her new role, Bolles will lead Allison’s investor relations program and serve as a corporate spokesperson within the investment community, managing relationships with sell-side analysts, institutional investors and individual shareholders. She will also lead the treasury team, overseeing the company’s cash management and cash flow forecasting activities.

“In her decade with Allison, Jackie has brought invaluable experience to Allison,” says Fred Bohley, Allison Transmission’s SVP, CFO and treasurer. “We look forward to her continued contributions by applying her knowledge of our financial reporting, operations and strategy to our investor relations and treasury activities.”

Bolles served as corporate securities and business counsel at Faegre Baker Daniels LLP prior to her joining Allison Transmission in 2012. She has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility within the Legal Department with the most recent being executive director, deputy general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.